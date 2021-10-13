I’m The Most Talked About In Africa – Bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky has stated that he is the most talked about celebrity in Africa.

The drag queen took to his Instagram page to make the bold statement.

According to the crossdresser, he has collected the female gender from the real owner and has used it to his advantage.

“Meet bobrisky who has collected d female gender from d real owner. Bobrisky drives 3 amazing cars, Range Rover, gle 43 Benz, cla sport. She bought her first house three years ago in Lekki. Bobrisky is d most talk about in Africa. She is beautiful 😘

Bobrisky dates billionaires coded 😉 Bob has many haters especially women who feel threaten by her look. If filter makes me look dis beautiful pls use ur own filter 😂Bob is an ambassador to over 10 brands both in Nigeria and oversea. Don’t hate be honest I tried 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻If easy run am too,” the crossdresser wrote.