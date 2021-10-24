I’m Tired Of Being Independent And Spending My Own Money – Ultimate Love Star, Ebiteinye Juliet

Ultimate Love star, Ebiteinye Juliet, has cried out about being independent.

The reality TV star shared her plight in a video, stating that she is tired of spending her own money and paying her bills herself.

In her words:

“Miss Independent. Miss Independent. Omo, I’m tired o. I’m tired of taking care of myself. I’m tired of spending my own money. Can someone – someone’s son or someone’s daughter – just come and say, ‘Ebi, take this money and go and take care of yourself.’ I have the body. I can travel. I know how to dance. I know how to cruise life. So, come and just take care of me.”

