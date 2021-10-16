INEC: Anambra Governorship Election Will Be Embarrassingly Transparent

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed that the Anambra governorship election will be “embarrassingly transparent” as it has put facilities in place to achieve an all-inclusive electoral process.

The election is slated for November 6.

Nwachukwu Orji, INEC’s resident electoral commissioner, made this promise on Saturday during a voter education and sensitisation forum for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and women groups.

Orji, who was represented by Samuel Nimen, INEC head of voter education and publicity, stated that the commission is adequately prepared for the election.

Also Read: Over 2.5 Million Registered Voters Eligible For Anambra Election, Says INEC

“The electoral materials that got burnt recently in an attack have been replaced. Non-sensitive materials have been distributed to all LGAs and training of officials and ad-hoc staff is ongoing as I speak to you,” he said.

“We have pasted and presented voters’ register to the political parties fielding candidates. We have published the final list of candidates and we have been engaging stakeholders to ensure security at polling units.

“We have increased polling units to 5,720 to increase access to all voters and we are carrying out aggressive voter education and sensitisation, appealing to residents to exercise their civic responsibilities.

“With all facilities in place and with the electronic transmission of results, I tell you that Anambra election will be embarrassingly transparent. This will build confidence in our electoral system.”