Insecurity: INEC To Proceed With Anambra Guber Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that in spite of security challenges, it is determined to proceed with the Anambra governorship election as scheduled.

The election is billed to hold on November 6.

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made this known on Tuesday at an emergency meeting of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security (ICCES) in Abuja.

Yakubu stated that during the last ICCES quarterly meeting on September 9, concerns were raised by the committee on the security situation in Anambra and neigbouring states, and how it might affect preparations for the conduct of the Anambra governorship election.

He stated that the security situation had deteriorated since the last meeting, as many lives had been lost and property destroyed in the state.

Yakubu, however, said INEC would continue to work with security agencies and other stakeholders in the state to ensure the success of the election.

“From reports that we have received, the stated goal of many of the attackers is that the governorship election scheduled for November 6 must not hold,” Yakubu said.

“This is worrisome for the commission. We are deeply concerned that specific electoral facilities and materials could once more become targets of attack.

“We wish to assure the people of Anambra State that the commission is determined to proceed with the election as scheduled.

“To underscore this determination, the commission is implementing two more activities on the timetable for the election in the next few days. The register of voters will be presented to political parties in Awka on Thursday, 7th October 2021. On the same day, the commission will publish the final list of candidates for the election.

“We are confident that at the end of this meeting, we will firm up on specific measures necessary to further guarantee the safety of all persons involved in the election from the voters, election officials, observers, media organisations and the security of election materials.”