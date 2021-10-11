Insecurity, Separatist Agitations Undermining Nigeria’s Unity — Ex-COAS Ihejirika

Former chief of army staff, Azubuike Ihejirika has expressed that the rising spate of insecurity and the clamour for self-determination in parts of Nigeria could destabilise the country if urgent actions are not taken to address the situation.

Ihejirika stated this in Abuja Saturday night at the interfaith roundtable and stakeholders’ dinner on “Building a Culture of Peace and Unity in Nigeria”, organized by the Methodist Church of Nigeria.

The former army chief noted that peace and stability could only be achieved when the causes of conflict in society are well-managed.