Insurgency Would Have Consumed Nigeria If Not For Buhari: Adesina

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has expressed that insurgency would have consumed Nigeria if not for the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesina made this claim in an interview with Vanguard, on Saturday.

Adesina said Nigeria would have been consumed by insurgency if President Muhammadu Buhari did not assume office in 2015.

“You know that in 2015, the main issue in the country was insurgency. That insurgency was in the north-east, it was in north-west, it was in north-central because Abuja was being serially bombed,” he said.

“It was already in Kogi. From Kogi, where did you think it was going? It was south-west. And if you went to the south-west, the only place left would be the south-south.

“The whole country would have been consumed and there would have been no country again, if not that President Buhari came in in 2015.”