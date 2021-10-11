“Invest And Help People,” Comedian Sabinus Tells Celebrities

Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, has advised established celebrities to invest in younger entertainers because it pays to do so.

The popular comedian took to his Instagram Story to state this.

In his words:

“Put for me no be the same thing with collect by yourself. Be wise. Fame won’t last forever but investment keeps you famous for long to avoid see that guy that was famous that year he is now broke 🙏♥️.”

“Are you still shocked why the likes of Don Jazzy and Olamide is still relevant. They have legacy ❤️ They helped younger act to shine so you don’t expect them to fall. Help someone today when you are shining,” he added.

Read Also: