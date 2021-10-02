Irabor: Division Present In Nigeria’s Polity Won’t Be Allowed In The Military

Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor has stated that opinions that promote division in Nigeria’s polity won’t be encouraged in the military.

The CDS, who spoke at a meeting with journalists, stated that troops will be unrelenting in their efforts to ensure that they protect Nigeria’s integrity.

He, however, enjoined the media to be careful about publishing reports and articles that may pass across information liable to cause disunity in the military.

Irabor stated that going by the administrative procedures in the army, officers will do everything possible not to allow division to affect the fight against insurgency and banditry.

“What we’ll do is that we will ensure that the nation is increasingly undivided, and what we are doing is to ensure that the division we find in the polity does not creep into the military,” he said.

“That is the reason why we must be careful with many of the analyses that we do with respect to the issues that have to do with the administration and discipline of the members of the armed forces.

“I’ll like to encourage the media to insulate the military from comments that do not promote our unity and give impressions as if what you find in the larger polity is what is creeping into the military; that is not correct.

“We will do everything possible in line with the administrative procedures to ensure that we do not allow any form of division to creep into the military.”