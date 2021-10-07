“It’s Not Easy To Make It On Social Media,” Comedian Crazeclown Tells Yomi Casual

Popular social media comedian, Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke, alias Crazeclown, has countered Yomi Casual on the relevance of social media to new-age artists and entertainers.

Information Nigeria recalls that Yomi Casual addressed the impact of social media on the brands of new-school entertainers, noting that the new-school should respect the veterans who made it to the top without the aid of social media.

However, Crazeclown has joined another social media entertainer known as Nasty Blaq to disagree with Yomi Casual’s opinion, insisting that it’s not easy to make it on social media.

In his words:

“The way people make it look like it’s easy to make it on social media just makes me laugh sometimes. I’ve seen many ‘OGs before IG’ still finding it hard to navigate on social media. People getting depressed because of social media because the pressure is too much! During the social media down time, I saw so many people dragging influencers and those that make a living off social media, making jokes off someone’s livelihood. This is the 21st century and it is what it is! Get with it!”