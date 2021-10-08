‘It’s To Avert Crisis’ — Lai Backs Malami On Emergency Rule In Anambra

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has supported the position of Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of federation (AGF), on the possibility of declaring a state of emergency in Anambra.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Malami stated that declaring a state of emergency would ensure that the November 6 governorship election in the state takes place.

This comment has elicited mixed reactions from different quarters.

In a chat with NAN on Thursday, Mohammed said Malami’s position is an effort to avert a “constitutional crisis” in the state.

“In the last couple of weeks, IPOB had imposed sit-at-home on the citizens. They did not allow people to go to schools, markets and there are also high profile killings,” the minister said.

“The AGF said yesterday that the government will do whatever it takes to restore law and order in Anambra and the entire south-east to ensure that symbols and pillars of democracy are not tampered with.

“The forthcoming election in the state is one of the pillars of democracy. Those who are criticising the AGF on this, have they thought for one minute what will happen if the election does not take place in Anambra state on November 6?

“They should bear in mind that under our constitution, a governor cannot spend an extra day beyond the mandate of four years. What will happen will be a constitutional crisis of immense proportion.”