It’s Tough To Keep PDP United, Says Tambuwal

Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal has stated that it is not easy keeping the major opposition party united.

He stated this at the ongoing PDP national convention in Abuja, on Saturday.

He pointed out that it is tough to keep PDP together as a big party, with members from across the country and with various interests and desires.

“Diverse as we are, it is, however, clear to me that we are at our best when we remember that we must remain focused and disciplined for the sake of our country and for the benefit of our fellow Nigerians,” Tambuwal said.

“In Nigeria, it is tough to remain an item, focused and disciplined, when being an opposition party. The temptation and allure of power can be overwhelming. Some have fallen along the way.”

Tambuwal commended all those “who found the steps to remain focused and disciplined and do the hard work that opposition requires.”