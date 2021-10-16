I’ve Been Getting Death Threats – BBNaija’s Angel

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finalist, Angel Smith, has opened up about receiving death threats from unknown numbers.

According to the reality TV star, the death threats have been coming in regarding her relationship status.

In her words:

“I’m not a messy person at all, especially in real life, I like my space and I like to avoid confrontation but this is me putting it out there that I’ve been getting death threats from “no caller ids” regarding my “relationship status”. I’ve stated time and time again, that I am single and frankly I promise I will not be chasing anything that will take away my peace. Please stop calling me to threaten me because of my affiliation with your “fave”. I am single. Thank you.”

