“Jane Mena And I Have Had All Kinds Of Sex,” Prince Kpokpogri Says In Leaked Tape

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri owned up to having sex multiple times with dancer Jane Mena in a leaked audio recording.

The leaked audio was posted by Instagram blogger, Gist lover on Saturday.

“We no knack, we no knack 😂😂😂 see una life outside. I Dey pity all of una before ni, but una see this my come back, e go loud, who nor buy sef go pay 😏😏😏😔😔😔 JANEMENA Husband, coman Carry your wife. I come in peace,” the blogger wrote.

Kpokpogri could be heard saying in the leaked tape that Jane Mena confessed to him that her husband whom she has been dating for nine years does not make love to her the way Kpokpogri does.

Kpokpogri also added that he and Jane Mena have had all kinds of dirty sex that he could think of.