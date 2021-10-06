Jimi Agbaje: Peter Obi Was The Kind Of Governor I Would Want To Be

Former gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje has described former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi as his ideal governor.

Obi was the governor of Anambra state between 2007 and 2014.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, a media entrepreneur, Agbaje stated that he was impressed with Obi’s style of governance.

“He had always been my best governor even when I didn’t know him,” he said.

“I’ve always said that this was my best governor. He’s been the kind of governor I would want to be. He tried to be himself. He was there for service, not self.”