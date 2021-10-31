Just In: Fuel Scarcity Hits Ado Ekiti

Residents of Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, experienced scarcity of premium motor spirit, known as petrol.

Information Nigeria reports that many filling stations within the city were not open for business.

The few ones operating, including the NNPC, were jam-packed by motorists and motorcyclists.

Traders and artisans were also seen moving around the city in search for stations operating so as to procure the commodity.

As of the time of this report, the cause of the scaricty could not be ascertained as authorities of filling stations approached declined comment.

Meanwhile, the development has led to increase in prices of transportation as motorists and motorcyclists now bank on the excuse to charge passengers exorbitantly.