Kalu: Tackling Banditry Should Be Focus Of Nigerians, Not 2023 Politics

Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has expressed that tackling banditry and other criminal activities should be the focus of Nigerians.

Kalu spoke in Abuja on Wednesday after receiving the traditional title of Kibiya of Argungu emirate.

The title was bestowed on him by Mohammed Mera, Emir of Argungu.

The former Abia governor stated that without a united Nigeria, there would not be politicking in 2023.

“There must be a united Nigeria first, before talking of 2023,” the former Abia governor said.

“Solving the problems of banditry, insurgency, kidnapping should be the focus of all Nigerians now and not politics of 2023 by politicians.

“All hands have to be on deck in achieving peace and unity in the country. Government alone cannot do it, Nigerians must support the concerted efforts being made by governments at all levels.

“For any politician to become president, governor, senator or whatever in 2023, there must be peace in the land first, the very reason why all politicians and particularly public office holders across political divides, should come together in stemming the tide of violence and disunity in the country.”