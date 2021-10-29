Kayanmata seller, Jaruma rolls out 17 ladies she has fully fortified to snatch Maria’s alleged lover, Kelvin from her

Aphrodisiac specialist, Jaruma hits the gram with photos of 17 ladies she claimed to have fully fortified for the purpose of snatching Maria’s alleged lover, Kelvin from her.

According to her, these ladies are vested with the task of snatching Kelvin from the Big Brother Naija star.

Jaruma also noted that she’s doing this because Maria exposed her source of income and consequently she shall be stripped of it.

In her words:

“U exposed ur man by posting all his expensive wrist watch, expensive luxury car & $50,000 in cash. Now all Jaruma girls are coming for ur man to also Re-snatch him away from u…!!! U will learn never to expose ur source of income again..!!”

“Swipe Left to see them all 📌📌📌 I will post the remaining 7 ladies on my next post 🤑”

See the post below:

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria