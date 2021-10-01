Knowledge Hub 365 Debuts an eLearning portal with Over 80,000 courses in Nigeria

Knowledge Hub 365, an online training platform with over 80,000 courses from the biggest eLearning service providers has debuted in Nigeria with a vast range of topics covering many industries.

The company, a subsidiary of New Horizons Nigeria, the world’s largest independent ICT and e-business training organization with offices in 80 countries worldwide, has a collection of the world’s largest online learning and development portal that contains almost 100 per cent of learning and development (L&D) contents necessary for organization’s growth.

The managing director, New Horizons, Mr. Tim Akano, says some of the categories of courses provided by Knowledge Hub 365 include Information technology, Business Skills, Personal development, Safety and compliance, Finance, Health and Wellbeing, Human resource, Management, Entrepreneurship and lots more.

“We offer this as a white labelled solution for organizations. Which can also be integrated into an existing Learning management system compatible with Docebo, Totara, SAP, Moodle, Microsoft, Oracle and lots more,” he says.

Some of the exclusive features provided by Knowledge Hub 365 include thousands of global, certified, experienced instructors; availability of short courses that will take just 15 minutes on particular skill gaps to medium courses that will take 15 hours to elaborate courses that will take days, weeks or even months to complete.

The courses are in videos, texts with more engaging visual aids, more polls, feedback and assessment, virtual breakout sessions. One of key attributes of the portal is its vendor-neutrality. No organization that is dependent on two or five or even 10 vendors for its training needs meet today’s skill and motivational requirements of its employees.

“This is why Knowledge Hub 365 and GO1 have assembled over 220 global content providers with over 80,000 courses under one roof. This includes 61 topmost universities in the world [Harvard, Oxford, MIT, and Imperial College etc.] and dozens of professional content providers like Skillsoft etc.

“As employees acquire professional skills, they can equally earn higher education credits with relevant certificates which will become very useful post-retirement- if they choose to have their Masters degrees or even PhD,” says Akano who adds that new contents are added on a regular basis as new content providers join.

Speaking on its scalability, Akano notes that the portal allows for integration of your corporate content on its LMS so that all learning takes place on a single portal. In addition, the portal can be white labelled to brand customers’ corporate logo with preferred look and feel.

“Knowledge Hub 365 is the most inexpensive way to learn that offers your organization the best value for money. Our annual single license plan gives every member of your team (both full time and contract staff), unlimited access to the portal. The Learning and Development field is going through a major evolution. Adaptation is necessary for survival and growth. And that is the unique value Knowledge Hub 365 is bringing to your corporate table”, Akano concluded.