Kogi Demands Apology From EFCC Over N20bn Bailout Loan

Kogi State Government has demanded an apology from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over the charge brought against the state on a N20 billion bailout loan.

On August 31, 2021, a Lagos high court judge, Tijani Ringim, had frozen the Kogi state account domiciled in Sterling Bank Plc, following an ex parte application brought by the EFCC.

The anti-graft commission had alleged that the money, which was meant for the payment of salaries in the state, was kept in an interest-yielding account with the name ‘Kogi State Salary Bailout Account’.

However, on Friday the matter was discontinued after Kemi Pinheiro, counsel to the EFCC, moved an application seeking to discontinue the matter.

Reacting to the development, Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi commissioner for education, said it was “unfortunate” that EFCC chose to believe “hired guns”.

He made this remark on Friday at the presentation of awards to journalists who participated in the GYB essay competition for Nigeria’s political and crime editors in Lagos.

Fanwo described the EFCC’s action as an “embarrassment”, adding that the agency “ignored thorough explanations by the state government on the matter, but chose to believe allegations that it fixed N19 billion out of the amount in a new generation bank”.

The commissioner also urged the EFCC to exhibit professionalism in carrying out its duties.

Fanwo added that the state will address the media, after receiving the certified true copy of the judgment.