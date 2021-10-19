Kwara Civil Service Commission Begins 2021 Promotion Examination

The Kwara State Civil Service Commission on Tuesday commenced the 2021 Promotion examination for civil servants in the state.

The Chairman Civil Service Commission Hajia Habeebat Anike Yusuf stated this at the Commission today.

Chairman, also stated that GL 07 and 08 will be writing their examination tomorrow by 12noon to 2pm at the Staff Development College, Ilorin.

Hajia Yusuf said the examination would hold between Tuesday 19th to Monday 25th October 2021.

READ ALSO: Arabic School Beating: Kwara Committee Holds Inaugural Meeting; Assures Parties Of Fairness

She warned that the Commission will not rescheduled or organize make Up examination for any eligible Civil Servant, who may for any reason miss the examination date as scheduled.