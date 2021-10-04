Kwara Distributes Instructional Materials To Schools

The Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) has distributed instructional materials worth millions of naira to primary and junior secondary schools in the state.

The instructional materials were received on behalf of the various local government areas by the Education Secretaries for the councils.

Some of the items distributed included 20,200 copies of customised lesson notes, 15,000 copies of attendance register books, 2700 world globes, assorted ECCDE toys and other materials for small children among others.

Speaking during the distribution of the materials at SUBEB office, Ilorin, the Executive Chairman of KWSUBEB, Prof Shehu Raheem Adaramaja said the items were received from the Universal Basic Education Commission, Abuja for onward distribution to the schools.

Adaramaja explained that the gesture was part of the gains of present administration’s commitment to the development of basic education through the payment of counterpart funds.

He added that the Board would soon receive items like plastic chairs and tables for ECCDE, mathematical sets for junior secondary schools and scheme of works, while the Board had also secured approval for the procurement of white boards with markers and dusters.

According to him, “I must state that this gesture is part of the gains of our reformed relationship with UBEC. In the past few years, it wasn’t like this because Kwara State was neglected and nobody think of us, our classrooms are dilapidated, we had no instructional materials, teachers were using exercise books as attendance registers.

“Now that His Excellency Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has put money and UBEC supported us, the narrative has changed and today’s event is a testimony to the fact that narrative has changed. We are happy that gone are the days when teachers have to contribute money to buy lesson notes, to buy scheme of works and attendance registers. The era of asking pupils to contribute money to buy chalk is gone because we distributed it recently and this exercise will be a continuous one”.

Adaramaja said the materials were part of government efforts aimed at motivating the teachers to ensure that they impart qualitative education into the younger generation.

The SUBEB Chairman assured that the Board would ensure proper monitoring of the materials so that they would be used for the intended purpose.