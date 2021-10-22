KWSG tours Ilorin Streets, Ensures Total Evacuation Of Refuse

Kwara State Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Remilekun Banigbe on Thursday moved round the nooks and crannies of Ilorin, the state capital to ensure cleanliness and tidiness of the environment.

Remilekun Banigbe who was in the company of the Chairman, Environmental Task Force, Alhaji Rasaq Jidah said the priority of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is the wellness of the residents and has given a marching order to make everywhere free from dirt and avoid any form of epidemic

While inspecting the Ultra Modern Market, Mandate, the Commissioner enjoined the traders to take responsibility of their surroundings and keep it tidy for the benefit of the sellers and buyers.

She said dumping of refuse on the road medians in the frontage of the market has been a recurring decimal and must stop as a matter of urgency to save the market from being shutdown.

She advised the traders to constitute a taskforce who will be apprehending those who dump indiscriminately at the market place.

Responding, the Babaloja of the market, Alhaji Murtala Tanbaruku thanked the Commissioner for her continual visit to the market, promising to do the needful to keep the market and surrounding neat and tidy at all times