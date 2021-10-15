Lagos PDP Set To Hold State Congress Saturday

Ahead of the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State Chapter of the party will hold her state congress on Saturday 16 October, 2021.

The congress to elect new state executive will also elect the 14 members of the State Working Committee.

A statement signed by the outgoing Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Taofik Gani, said the congress will be elective.

He added that though the offices in contention have more than contenders each, that the party expects a rancour free process.

He said, “The elected officers shall serve in their capacities for four years. Most of them have been lobbying for votes. It should be a family affairs.

The offices all have more than two contenders. We have no doubt that at the end the best persons for the offices will emerge and hopefully The party will also come out stronger.

The Election Committee from Abuja will make public the eventual modalities for the process.”

The PDP in the state held its Ward and Local Government Congresses within last 20 days.

Lagos state and five other states opted for staggered congresses as a result of different reasons which delayed the processes.

The completion of the States Congresses will also make set the delegates for the PDP National Convention slated for end of October 2021.