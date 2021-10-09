Lai: No Leader As Tolerant, Understanding As Buhari

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has expressed that he is yet to come across any leader as “tolerant” as President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister spoke on Friday, when a received a team from the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) and the Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) in Abuja.

Mohammed stated that with the numerous challenges Nigeria has faced in the past six years, it requires tolerance and wisdom to lead the nation.

“The kind of challenges we faced in the last six years would challenge the most resourceful person. This is a country of about 200 million people, over 500 ethnic groups and tongues and people with different aspirations, religions and beliefs,” he said.

“Running a country like Nigeria is like running a mini-continent and this is why I want to salute the tolerance, wisdom and peculiar governance style of Mr president.

“I say this because in the last six years, I have been attending the federal executive council (FEC) meeting. The president will, on any issue, listen to the submissions of all the 43 ministers if they want to contribute to any issue without betraying where he stands on the matter.

“Even when we know that some of our colleagues are not making so much sense on a topic, the president will listen attentively and will say ‘thank you’ at the end of the contributions.

“I believe that it is his background and experience that moulded him that way and till date, you cannot see any minister that will say his view was never heard. No matter how pedestal it might be, the president will listen.”

The minister added that he is “yet to see a leader as a patient, tolerant and understanding as President Muhammadu Buhari”.