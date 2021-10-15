Lawmaker Stabbed To Death As He Met Voters In Church

A British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday in a church by an assailant who lunged at him during a meeting with voters from his constituency, knifing him repeatedly in an attack which politicians described as an assault on democracy.

David Amess, 69, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, was attacked at about midday in the red-brick Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London.

“David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future and we have lost today a fine public servant and a much loved friend and colleague,” said Johnson, who rushed back to London from the west of England after the news broke.

There was no detail about a motive for the killing, the second fatal attack on a British lawmaker in their constituency in the last five years, which has prompted questions about the safety of politicians.

Armed police swooped on the church and paramedics fought to save his life on the floor of the church – where a sign says “All are welcome here: where old friends meet and strangers feel at home” – but in vain.

“Sadly, he died at the scene,” police said. “A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody. We have recovered a knife from the scene and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

John Lamb, a local councillor who was at the scene, told Reuters Amess had been stabbed several times.

Colleagues from across parliament expressed their shock and paid tribute to Amess, one of Britain’s longest-serving lawmakers who held regular meetings with voters on the first and third Friday of the month, saying he was diligent in his duties to his local area.

Amess, married with five children, was first elected to parliament to represent Basildon in 1983, and then stood for Southend West in 1997. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth for his public service in 2015.