Uche Maduagwu, known for his controversial messages on social media has dropped a statement that could spark reactions on social media after he claim BBNaija reality star and singer, Laycon would win the prestigious Grammy Awards before Tiwa Savage.

Uche Maduagwu made this known why advising the recent winner of BBNaija reality show White Money not to venture into music as he stated that Laycon made it in the entertainment industry because music chose him and not the other way round.

Since leaving the BBNaija house in 2020, Laycon has become one of the trending artists in Nigeria and is doing quite well for himself.

Uche Maduagwu wrote, ”Laycon No Choose music, it chose him That is why e go win Grammy before Tiwa Savage. Cooking chose Whitemoney Why e dey toast music Abeg no enter based on logistic okada.”

