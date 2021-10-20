Leaked Tape: Stop dating touts, thugs who have nothing to lose, Nigerians Women warned

Austin records music act Odogwu Nwobodo has waded into the controversy surrounding the alleged leaked sex tape of Tiwa Savage with her boyfriend.

The short video, which appeared online on Monday night, has since gone viral and generated reactions and backlash.

The music act via his twitter page, advised black women to be careful and avoid dating street boys or thugs who have nothing to lose.

His post reads:

Who is around you and who is down for you are two different things

Stop dating touts, thugs and hanging around people who have nothing to lose.

Be wary of people around you who you call friends. The world and its people are wicked and becoming vile.