‘Life Is Difficult In Canada; I’m Coming Back To Nigeria,’ Comedian MC Morris Cries Out

Canada-based comedian, MC Morris, has cried out about how life is difficult for him in Canada and the fact that he wants to return to Nigeria.

MC Morris took to his Instagram Story to share the number of bills that he pays for as a resident in Canada and compared it to the bills that Nigerians living in Nigeria pay.

“2300$ for monthly rent. 400$ for monthly issuance. 80$ for wifi monthly. 75$ for phone bill. 100$ for car park. Feeding, gas and small family problem not yet included o. This is my last month in Canada. Naija here I come, Naija nor difficult like this,” he wrote.

