Liquorose finally discloses what she meant when she asked fellow housemate, Emmanuel to rape her

Reality star, Liquorose has finally disclosed what she meant when she asked fellow housemate, Emmanuel to rape her.

Recall that after one of the Jacuzzi night parties in Big Brother’s house, Liquorose could be seen gesturing to Emmanuel to rape her which subsequently caused a stir on social media back then.

However, in an interview with GoldMyne TV, the 1st runner-up revealed that she was only rephrasing what Emmanuel once told her. She stated that she and Emmanuel play a lot and on a particular occasion he used the word ‘rape’ to denote how attractive she is.

She further stated that the usage of the word ‘rape’ in that context didn’t mean sexual violation, rather it was used to describe attractiveness. Liquorose also noted that rape is a very sensitive topic for her and opened up on having escaped being rape two times.