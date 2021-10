DaddyFreeze has written an open letter to aspiring BBNaija contestants.

He appealed to them to ensure they win the prize money if not they would go naked after the show until they get tired.

The OAP wrote:

”Dear aspiring Big brother housemates, make sure you win the prize. if not you go naked tire.”

He added that if they can’t win the prize, they should build a solid brand or business.

