Man Kills Five, Injures Others With Bow And Arrow In Norway

Five people were killed and two wounded in an attack by a man using a bow and arrows in the southeastern town of Kongsberg in Norway on Wednesday, police said.

Some Norwegian media outlets well as source close to the rescue services had earlier said that at least four people were killed. A man has been arrested over the attack, but his motive is not yet known.

The motive for the attack, which took place in several locations in the town centre of Kongsberg, were not yet known.

Police said the suspect had been taken to a police station in the nearby town of Drammen but gave no other details about the man.

“There is no active search for other people,” Aas said.

The wounded have been taken to hospital. However the number of wounded, or their condition, were not yet known.