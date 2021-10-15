“Marriage Is Complicated And Unpredictable” – Actress Mary Remmy Njoku

Nollywood actress and ROK tv boss, Mary Njoku has given her two cents about marriage, stating that every marriage is complicated and unpredictable.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of three opined that outsiders shouldn’t meddle in the affairs of husband and wife if there is no cry for help from both parties.

According to the actress, people need to mind their businesses regarding relationships as it can be unpredictable, one minute you want to walk through fire for them, the next minute you feel like lighting them on fire.

Speaking further, she said the score you think you can settle while meddling into matters will eventually be settled by them in your absence and behind closed doors.