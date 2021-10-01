Matawalle Directs Telcos To Restore Service Only In Gusau, Zamfara’s Capital

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has directed telecommunication companies to restore network service only in Gusau, the state capital city.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had instructed all telecommunication companies to shut down their services in Zamfara over lingering insecurity in the state.

In a statement on Friday, Zailani Bappa, media aide to the governor, quoted Matawalle as saying the restoration of the service in the state’s capital is imperative following the “tremendous success” recorded in the fight against banditry.

Also Read: BREAKING: Kaduna To Shutdown Telecommunication Services

“Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun, Shattiman Sakkwato, Barden Hausa) has directed for the restoration of telecommunications services within the state Capital of Gusau only with effect from today, Friday, 1st October, 2021,” the statement read.

“Government finds it necessary to ease the tight measure after the recorded success desired of it which has no doubt destabilized the syndicate of criminals terrorising the state leading to the successes recorded against them by the security operatives.

“Governor Matawalle promises that his administration will continue to closely monitor the unfolding developments and will announce further decisions of the Government on measures being taken appropriately.”