Maulid: Kwara Gov Tasks Muslims On Legacies Of Prophet Muhammad

Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has enjoined Muslim faithful in the state to reflect on the messages and character of Prophet Muhammad.

Speaking in Ilorin on Tuesday at the annual commemoration of the birth anniversary of the Prophet, the Governor urged Muslims to be their brothers’ keepers, saying such will promote peace and sustainable development.

Organised by the Kwara State Muslim Council under the headship of the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the 1443 A.H. Maulid was attended by creme de la creme of the Muslim community, cabinet members, Islamic scholars, religious organisations; and school children who did march-past.

The dignitaries at the event were the Emir of Ilorin, Mamartaba Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari (CFR); the Olupo of Ajase Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Atoloye Alebiosu; Olomu of Omu Aran, Oba AbdulRaheem Adeoti; Mudirul Markaz Sheikh Habeebullah Adam el-ilory; Khalifatul-Adabiya Sheikh AbdulQodir Kamaldeen; Grand Khadi Ola Abdulkadir; Grand Mufti of Ilorin Sheikh Suleiman Faruq Onikijipa, and representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria Dr. Ibitoye, amongst others.

“As we mark the anniversary of this epoch, I appeal to everyone to reflect on the message of the prophet. Especially important are what Allah and history recorded of the excellent character of the noble prophet. Let us strive to walk in the shadows of the prophet,” the Governor told the gathering.

“If we do this, peace and sustainable development will envelope our world. This is because we will see and treat ourselves as brothers and avoid things that can tear us apart, subjugate or hurt one another under whatever guise.

“As an administration, we strive to be fair to every segment of the society in the belief that all of us are from Adam and Adam is from dust. We make no negative distinctions on the basis of faith or class. This is why our programmes executed with public funds are blind to political divides.”

The Governor’s early arrival for the programme and his active participation did not go unnoticed, with the organisers commending his exemplary character especially on time management.

The organisers observed that he was the first Ilorin-born incumbent Governor to attend the annual event.

AbdulRazaq, who congratulated the Muslim community, the Emir of Ilorin and the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) and entire people of Kwara State on the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad, said history has always confirmed the prophet’s place as the greatest man to ever live and urged the faithful to take after him.

Chairman of the Kwara State Muslim Council and former Grand Khadi Justice Salihu Olohuntoyin Muhammed urged the Muslim ummah to sustain the good legacies left behind by the first Sarkin Malami of Ilorin by living in peace with adherents of other faiths.

In their seperate sermons, Mudiru Markaz Sheikh Habibulahi Adam and the National Missioner Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria, Sheikh AbdulMumin Ayara called on adherents of both Islam and Christianity to embrace peace and tolerate one another, adding that neither prophet Muhammad nor Issa (Jesus) preached violence or disunity.

Sheikh Habibulahi identified love for materialism as an impediment to spiritual growth and good morals in our society, charging all clerics to tailor their sermons towards instilling religious discipline and acceptable conduct in their congregations.

“Our religious leaders have roles to play in promoting peace and religious tolerance. Let us celebrate diversity in unity and celebrate unity in diversity. Let us eschew materialism and go back to pristine belief in God. Our society is today marred with social vices because we condone materialism and lack morals. We need to retrace our steps,” he added.