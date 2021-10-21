Media users attack BBNaija’s Angel after bragging about paying rent for her first apartment

Former Big Brother Naija shine ya eye housemate, Angel Smith is currently the talk of social media and has received several knocks after bragging about paying rent for her first permanent apartment.

Taking to her Twitter page, Angel disclosed she just acquired a 4 bedroom rented apartment as she shared the amazing news with her fans online.

Being skeptical about the time of the announcement, the reality star revealed to her fans if she broke the news in a good time as she shared the win online.

She wrote:

Idk if now is a good time but I wanted to share my win with y’all and tell y’all that I just paid rent for my first permanent apartment.

And it’s a 4 bedroom apartment y’all. I have my own space.

Many netizens have attacked the star as they find the announcement unnecessary at a time where the youths are fighting against police brutality, while some had congratulated her on the achievement.

See comments:

@klassiqkunle wrote: This girl go like to dy make noise well well oo

@jumanjistores wrote: Ok no problem. Let me know when you buy fridge and gas cooker ok.

@godson_433 wrote: Normally this girl dey ment , we dey road the fight against police brutality, you dey here dey talk about your rent , let’s respect ourselves #endpolicebrutality

@brian.og_ wrote: Thank God for your life, now go please…The country is a mess 🙄

@arinolaa wrote: I can understand how she feels … Super great💕

@favourferd wrote: Progress. That’s great

@jo___anne_06 wrote: Paid rent for permanent apartment…I’m confused

