Media users react as man constructs pot that allows you cook two meals at once

A man is currently the toast of social media’s after he gained attention when photos of a pot he reportedly constructed went viral.
The pot is demarcated to allow for cooking two meals at once to conserve energy.
Nigerians reacted, calling it a “nice innovation”, considering the increase in the cost of cooking gas.
Though hailed by Nigerians for the idea, it isn’t exactly a novel one.
Multi-sectional frying pans that allow for the frying of multiple meals at once are quite common.
See some comments from Nigerians below:
