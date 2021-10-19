Media users react as man constructs pot that allows you cook two meals at once

A man is currently the toast of social media’s after he gained attention when photos of a pot he reportedly constructed went viral.

The pot is demarcated to allow for cooking two meals at once to conserve energy.

Nigerians reacted, calling it a “nice innovation”, considering the increase in the cost of cooking gas.

Though hailed by Nigerians for the idea, it isn’t exactly a novel one.

Multi-sectional frying pans that allow for the frying of multiple meals at once are quite common.

See some comments from Nigerians below: