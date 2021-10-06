”Mental health is important, Lets’s be kind” – BBNaija Angel says as Tega laments about online bullying

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Angel has warned about cyberbullying, stating that mental health is important.

She gave this advice after Tega Dominic, deactivated her IG page following the online bullying she has been experiencing since leaving the house.

Tega, a married woman, has been consistently bashed online for her affair with Boma in the house.

On Tuesday, she disclosed she was done with the online bullying as it has become exhausting for her. She, later on, deactivated her Instagram page.

Reacting to this development, Angel appealed to everyone to be kind to others.

See what she wrote on Twitter below: