Mercy’s Menu Season 2 Wraps Up With The Friendship Episode

Mercy’s Menu where the food is sweet, but the conversation sweeter wraps up it’s season 2 with episode 8 as she features two special guests- Bolanle Idris-Hammed and Isabel Imobio.

On this episode they discussed about friendship, mom life and business as they prepared Onunu and Piom.

Isabel also shared a piece of advice for women who are about to get married or are married with kids and business to learn from the experience.

“It is not really a bed of roses…. anything you see, you embrace and learn from those things….

keep an open mind, have fun while you are in it and plan.”

Watch here: https://youtu.be/ 9DDEayPf3HE