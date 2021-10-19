“Mind Your Business; Leave Jane Mena Alone” – Actress Ifunanya Igwe

Nigerian actress, Ifunanya Igwe, has slammed netizens for criticising dancer, Jane Mena over her alleged sex tape and affair with actress Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri.

Ifunanya Igwe noted that men can’t take what they dish out because many men would cheat over and over again without remorse.

Ifunanya Igwe further stated that those who are judging Jane Mena for her sex tape also have skeletons in their cupboard.

“Some of you are out here judging people while y’all got skeletons in your cupboard. The way y’all are always happy to get bad news about people is what I don’t understand. What about you mind the business that pays you and leave Jane and her husband to sort themselves out,” she wrote.

Read Also: “Be Kind, Take Mental Health Seriously,” Actress Ifunanya Ukpabia Tells Fans