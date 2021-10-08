Moghalu Joins ADC To Pursue Presidential Ambition

Olayemi Oladotun
Kingsley Moghalu

Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to pursue his presidential ambition.

Moghalu announced his decision at a media briefing on Friday.

Speaking on his decision to join ADC, Moghalu said the party’s policies align with his ideologies.

“I am pleased to announce to you today that I have joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which I feel ideologically aligned with. I am honoured to become a card-carrying member of the party,” he said.

“In doing so, I restate my public announcement on June 1, 2021, making myself available to lead our country as a competent 21st century president, and my intention to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

“I look forward to close collaboration with the party’s chairman, chief Ralph Okey Nwosu; alhaji Said Abdullahi, the ADC national secretary, the national executive committee, chair of its board of trustees, among others.”

