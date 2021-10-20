Monarchs Killed As Gunmen Open Fire At Traditional Rulers Meeting In Imo

No fewer than two traditional rulers have been killed during an attack by gunmen at Nnenasa community Headquarters of Njaba local government area of Imo State.

According to sources, the traditional rulers from the area numbering over 20 were in a meeting at the local government headquarters in the community when gunmen invaded the the place and interrupted the meeting with sporadic gunshots.

Sources earlier informed newsmen that five of the traditional rulers had been killed but when contacted, the Imo state police public relations officer, Mike Abatam, confirmed that only two traditional rulers had died while three others were in a coma.

The murdered traditional rulers include the Obi II of Okwudor, Eze Anayo Durueburoe and the ruler of Ihebineoweri, Okwudor, Eze Samson Osunwa.

Those who sustained heavy gunshots injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, speaking to newsmen, condemned the killings and commiserated with the affected families.

He promised to bring the perpetrators to book and urged Imo indigenes to remain calm as the state government is on top of the situation.