Mother of BBNaija’s Angel drops a shade post after Cubana Chief Priest accused Maria of snatching his sister’s husband

Titi, mother of BBNaija’s Angel has dropped a shade post after Cubana Chief Priest accused Maria of snatching his sister’s husband.

Recall that before the reality show was concluded, Maria was dragged online for allegedly slut-shaming Angel.

Though Maria has apologized to Angel’s father, her mother took to her Instastory to share a video in which she mimicked an unapologetic woman having a conversation with the wife of the man she’s sleeping with.

