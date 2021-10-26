My Achievements In Kogi Desired At National Level, Says Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has stated that he is ready to take over the leadership of the country from President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

He stated this while speaking during an Arise TV programme on Monday.

The governor said his achievements in Kogi state are desired at the national level.

Bello, once again reiterated that, he is not in support of rotational presidency, adding that the best person with the capacity to unite Nigerians should be the one to rule.

He argued that his track record in governing Kogi in the past six years is the reason Nigerians are “yearning” for him to become the president.

“Almost six years down the line, Kogi is united more than ever before. Now come to 2023, what I have been able to achieve in Kogi state is desired at national level which I’m sure you know we are living in a global village which whatever you do even in your bedroom is noticed out there,” Bello said.

“If Nigerians across board; youth, women, leaders and followers seeing my leadership style, uniting the people, bringing in experts, adding value to governance, prudent and sincere way and manner of utilisation of our resources and getting the results, balancing the equation which is most desired in the country today, if this multitude is yearning and calling me to come and serve this great nation in the year 2023 after president Muhammadu Buhari, I will say, yes I’m ready.”

Asked why he can’t wait to complete his second term as governor in 2024 before vying for the presidency, Bello said the interest of the nation supersedes his and that of the Kogi people.