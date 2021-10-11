“My Husband Understands Me When I Speak,” BBNaija’s Ka3na Slams Critics

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Ka3na Jones, has slammed critics and those who have been mocking her for her diction.

The reality TV star earlier posted a video of herself talking about going to Turkey to get her veneers done.

The self-proclaimed Boss Lady also talked about how the procedure doesn’t come cheap.

However, the video got tongues wagging as they slammed the mother of one for her diction.

Reacting to the criticisms, the reality TV star took to her Twitter page to state that people should not be in a hurry to forget that her husband is an English man and he understands her whenever she speaks.