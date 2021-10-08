“My Manager Disappeared With All My Money” – Actress Damilola Adegbite

Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite, has opened up about how her manager once absconded with all the money she was paid for a job.

According to the movie star, it has been an absolute nightmare for her to find a good talent manager.

In her words:

“I believe one of the hardest things for every personal brand or business is finding people who understand and are committed to the vision. For me, it has been an absolute nightmare finding a good talent manager. One of them once disappeared with all the money I was paid for a job. He moved abroad.”

