My sister gave up the marriage after finding out Kelvin sponsored Maria’s Big Brother Movement” – Cubana Chiefpriest

Cubana Chiefpriest has said his sister gave up on her marriage to Kelvin, his brother-in-law after she found out he sponsored Maria’s movement to Big Brother.

Recall that on Sunday, he called out the reality TV star for dating his brother-in-law and also threatening the wife.

In the post shared on his Instagram page this afternoon, Cubana Chiefpriest mentioned that his sister went to Dubai to see her husband and it was Maria who opened the door for her wearing Kelvin’s shirt.

He said his sister has moved out of her matrimonial home in Owerri and has relocated to Abuja to begin a new life.

He stated that his sister and Kelvin were never divorced since 2018 as is being reported and that their divorce proceedings just started last month and that Kelvin is yet to respond to the divorce letter.

He wrote

”Divorce Was Just Served Barely A Month Ago, We No Dey Post Receipt With Ink Cover Slide To See Date, My Sister Gave Up The Marriage After Finding Out Kelvin Sponsored The Big Brother Movement And Also When She Came To Dubai To See The Husband Who Does Not Pick Calls Again And Low N Behold Maria Opened The Door For Her Putting On The Husbands Tshirt.

I Personally Gave Kelvin Who Managed Maria’s Account While She Was In Big Brother And I Also Intorduced Them To @pauloo2104 For Management, All We Ask Is Let Her Not Receive Threats Again She Has Moved Out Of Their Matrimonial Home In Owerri To Abuja Few Days Ago To Get A New Life, Let Her Be Respected. They Were Never Divorced Since 2018, She Just Started The Process Which He Is Yet To Respond”

