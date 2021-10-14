Nation-Building A Mirage Without All Segments Carried Along, Says Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that nation-building and national transformation would continue to be a mirage without carrying along all segments of the society.

He pointed out that there have been deliberate policies by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensure that every citizen knows that the country belongs to them.

Mohammed stated this while delivering his keynote address at the 2021 Annual Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria Lecture held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, “There is no denying the fact that nation building and national transformation would continue to be a mirage without carrying along all segments of the society.

Also Read: Lai: Fake News Threatening Reputation Of Nigerian Media

“Since this administration came in, there have been deliberate policies and programmes to ensure inclusiveness, with a view to taking Nigeria into an era in which every citizen will not just feel a sense of belonging, but a pride that they have a country that truly belongs to them and cares for them.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has been so passionate about creating lasting structures and institutions that will drive inclusive social protection beyond the tenure of his administration.

“This explains why, for the first time in the history of Nigeria, this administration has created a ministry to cater for, among others, the vulnerable in the society: the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“In addition, it created the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), headed by an Executive Secretary from the community of Persons with Disabilities, in the person of Mr. James David Lalu.

“Another significant step came in January 2019 with the ratification of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, which has become a major plank towards ensuring Inclusive Social Protection in the country.

“It is instructive to note that in all the various Social Protection Programmes of the present administration, such as the Conditional Cash Transfer, the Government Enterprising

and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), the N-power and the Home-Grown School Feeding programmes, to mention just a few, special consideration was given to the plight of people with disabilities.”