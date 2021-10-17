National Convention: Fresh Crisis Hits S’West PDP

Ahead of the October 30, 2021 national convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), fresh crisis has hit the party in the South West geo-political zone over zoning arrangement of its national offices.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who is the only PDP governor in the six states of the South West, has been alleged to be at the centre of the crisis on the grounds that he has been working against the interest of PDP in the zone because of his purported ambition to get the 2023 presidential ticket of the party.

But the spokesperson of the PDP in Oyo State, Akeem Olatunji, has dismissed the allegation, saying it was a blatant lie that Makinde had been working against the census arrangement and interest of the South West to make it to the national offices of the party.

Sources within the party accused the Makinde of ensuring that the South West zone is deprived of key positions in the party’s zoning arrangement of its national offices, adding that his purported unstable decisions are the key reasons the position for the national chairmanship position in the PDP was zoned to the North.

Makinde, as gathered, made the strongest case for the chairmanship position to be micro-zoned to the South West at the beginning of the race. The sources said the governor changed his mind later by allegedly mooting the idea for the North to produce the party’s national chairman.

According to one of the sources, “We were shocked when the news broke that it was the Oyo State governor that instigated the decision of taking the position of the national chairman of the party away from the South to the North. It is a classic act of betrayal because, as a matter of fact, it was Makinde that hitherto was the chief campaigner for the Southwest producing the next national chairman of the party.

“It was him that prompted the former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola to throw his hat in the ring for the position of national chairman and, without a prior consultation with Oyinlola, went ahead to engineer the zoning of the same position to the North.”

The sources also accused the governor of rooting for a Lagos-based politician, Rita Orji, to clinch the position of deputy national secretary, reserved for the South West, saying Rita Orji, is originally from South East.

But the spokesperson of PDP in Oyo State, Akeem Olatunji, said: “Governor Makinde has a vote; he is entitled to support whoever he wants. That is what democracy allows. Governor Makinde has not openly come out to campaign for anybody. Even, if he does, he’s entitled stop such, unless you want to take away fundamental human rights, which we PDP in Oyo State will resist. As far as Oyo State PDP is concerned, we always align with his position because we know that he will take decisions in the best interest of the entire PDP members in Oyo State.”