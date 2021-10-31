NBA To Meet With Malami, Others Over Raid On Justice Odili’s Residence

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the raid on the residence of a justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Peter-Odili, by a group of yet-to-be-identified security operatives.

In a statement on Saturday, NBA President Olumide Akpata listed some of the actions to be taken by the legal body to ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice.

These actions, he explained, are in line with the aims and objectives of the NBA, including the protection and defence of the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law in Nigeria.

“We will be convening an emergency meeting of the NBA National Executive Committee solely to discuss this issue and take a definitive stand on behalf of the NBA,” said Akpata.

“I will also lead a delegation to the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, and the relevant heads of security agencies to seek further clarification on the circumstances of this incident.

“Thereafter, the NBA will ensure that all those responsible for this unfortunate incident are brought to book. We must do all that is required to safeguard the independence of our judiciary and indeed protect our hard-won democracy.”