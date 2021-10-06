NCC Disqualifies Nigerians Below 18 Years From Getting SIM

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disqualified anyone below the age of 18 from registering and owning a Subscriber Identity Module in Nigeria.

This development is reportedly contained in the draft copy of the modified Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations published on the commission’s website.

In the modified regulations, NCC limited telecoms subscribers to only include anyone above the age of 18.

“‘Subscriber’ means a person not below the age of 18 years who subscribes to communications services by purchasing a subscription medium or entering into a subscription contract with a licensee.”

The Licensee refers to ‘a provider of communications services that utilises a subscription medium in the Federal Republic of Nigeria’.

The regulations were made in line with the powers conferred upon the commission by section 70 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.